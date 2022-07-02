Omar Uresti shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Omar Uresti hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Uresti finished his day tied for 67th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Uresti's 128 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Uresti to 1 over for the round.

Uresti stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 226-yard par-3 seventh. This moved Uresti to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Uresti had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uresti to 1 under for the round.

Uresti got a double bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Uresti to 2 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Uresti chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Uresti to 1 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Uresti's tee shot went 179 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.