Nick Hardy shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the John Deere Classic

Nick Hardy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 61st at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

Hardy had a 369-yard drive to the left intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Hardy to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Hardy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hardy at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hardy had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Hardy's tee shot went 170 yards to the fringe, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Hardy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to even for the round.