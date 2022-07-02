Morgan Hoffmann shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the John Deere Classic

Morgan Hoffmann hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hoffmann finished his day tied for 57th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hoffmann hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first. This moved Hoffmann to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Hoffmann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffmann to even for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hoffmann's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 29 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Hoffmann hit his tee shot 322 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hoffmann to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 158-yard par-3 16th green, Hoffmann suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoffmann at 1 over for the round.

At the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hoffmann got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoffmann to 1 over for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Hoffmann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffmann to 2 over for the round.