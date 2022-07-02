Michael Thompson shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Michael Thompson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 21st at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Thompson's 131 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thompson had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Thompson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 4 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Thompson hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Thompson to 6 under for the round.