Michael Gligic shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Michael Gligic hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 10th at 12 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Gligic's 92 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

Gligic hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

Gligic hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 596-yard par-5 10th. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th Gligic hit his tee shot 327 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 9 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Gligic at 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Gligic had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.