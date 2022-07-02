Maverick McNealy shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 10th at 12 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, McNealy's 159 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, McNealy had a 69 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.