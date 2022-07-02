Matthias Schwab shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic

Matthias Schwab hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Schwab had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Schwab's 117 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Schwab had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schwab to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Schwab's 107 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 3 under for the round.