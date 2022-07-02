Martin Trainer shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Martin Trainer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 67th at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Trainer his second shot went 34 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Trainer's his second shot went 29 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 4 over for the round.