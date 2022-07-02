Martin Laird shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the John Deere Classic

Martin Laird hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 43rd at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-5 second, Laird's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Laird's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Laird had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Laird suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Laird at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Laird hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Laird tee shot went 192 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Laird's 98 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to even for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Laird had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 under for the round.