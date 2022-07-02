Mark Hubbard shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Mark Hubbard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hubbard's 148 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hubbard's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his approach went 43 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.