Lee Hodges putts well in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Lee Hodges hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hodges finished his day tied for 43rd at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

After a 340 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Lee Hodges chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Hodges reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Hodges at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hodges's 136 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Hodges had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.