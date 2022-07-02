  • Kramer Hickok shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Kramer Hickok makes eagle on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Kramer Hickok's eagle hole-out from bunker at John Deere

    In the third round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Kramer Hickok makes eagle on the par-5 17th hole.