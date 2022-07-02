Kramer Hickok shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Kramer Hickok hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 43rd at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Hickok's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hickok's 106 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hickok had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hickok hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hickok at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hickok's 111 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Hickok chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Hickok chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hickok to 4 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Hickok chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.