Kevin Streelman putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 third round in the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Kevin Streelman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his day tied for 57th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Kevin Streelman's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Streelman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Streelman's 111 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Streelman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Streelman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Streelman had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.