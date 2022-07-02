Kelly Kraft shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic

Kelly Kraft hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 10th at 12 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

After a 346 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Kraft chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

Kraft his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kraft to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kraft had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Kraft hit his tee shot 324 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kraft to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 158-yard par-3 16th green, Kraft suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kraft at 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Kraft had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kraft to 3 under for the round.