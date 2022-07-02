Justin Lower putts well in round three of the John Deere Classic

Justin Lower hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lower finished his day tied for 30th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Justin Lower hit his 198 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Justin Lower to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lower had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lower's 116 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 4 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lower hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 5 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 6 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lower to 5 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Lower hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 6 under for the round.