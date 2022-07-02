Strong putting brings Jonathan Byrd an even-par round three of the John Deere Classic

Jonathan Byrd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Byrd finished his day tied for 57th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Jonathan Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Jonathan Byrd to 1 over for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Byrd had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to even for the round.

Byrd got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Byrd to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Byrd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Byrd to even-par for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to even for the round.