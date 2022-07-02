James Hahn shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, James Hahn hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hahn finished his day in 69th at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Hahn's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Hahn chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 over for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hahn to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hahn's 155 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 3 over for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Hahn hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hahn to 3 over for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hahn chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to 4 over for the round.