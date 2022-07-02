J.T. Poston shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Poston's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Poston had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Poston hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Poston at 2 under for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Poston chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Poston hit his 236 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.