J.T. Poston shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the John Deere Classic
July 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.T. Poston goes at flag with long iron to set up eagle at John Deere
In the third round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, J.T. Poston makes eagle on the par-5 17th hole.
In his third round at the John Deere Classic, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Poston's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Poston had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Poston hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Poston at 2 under for the round.
After a 341 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Poston chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Poston hit his 236 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.
