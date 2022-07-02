Hayden Buckley shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the John Deere Classic

Hayden Buckley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 43rd at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Buckley had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Buckley hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, Buckley missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Buckley's 136 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Buckley had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Buckley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Buckley to even for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Buckley hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Buckley hit his tee shot 324 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 under for the round.