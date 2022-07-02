  • Hayden Buckley shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Hayden Buckley makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Hayden Buckley drives green and birdies at John Deere

    In the third round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Hayden Buckley makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.