Hank Lebioda shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the John Deere Classic

Hank Lebioda hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 10th at 12 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Lebioda had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lebioda's 166 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Lebioda hit his tee shot 336 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lebioda to 5 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 4 under for the round.