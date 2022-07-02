Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Greyson Sigg in the third round at the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Greyson Sigg hit 11 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Sigg finished his day tied for 21st at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Greyson Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Greyson Sigg to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Sigg hit his 86 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Sigg hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.