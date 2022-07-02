Fabián Gómez finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Fabián Gómez hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gómez finished his day tied for 61st at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 eighth, Gómez's 114 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

At the 432-yard par-4 11th, Gómez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gómez to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Gómez's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Gómez hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gómez to even for the round.