Emiliano Grillo putts himself to a 6-under 65 in third round of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Emiliano Grillo hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his day tied for 2nd at 16 under with Scott Stallings and Denny McCarthy; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Emiliano Grillo's 165 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 2 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Grillo had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Grillo chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Grillo's 162 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Grillo had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 6 under for the round.