Dylan Wu shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the John Deere Classic

Dylan Wu hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 61st at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

At the par-5 second, Wu chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Wu suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wu at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wu had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Wu chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, Wu missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Wu to even for the round.