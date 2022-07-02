Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 39th at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Frittelli's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

At the 561-yard par-5 second, Frittelli's tee shot went 324 yards to the native area, his second shot went 159 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 52 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 1 under for the round.