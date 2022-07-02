Derek Ernst shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the John Deere Classic

Derek Ernst hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ernst finished his day in 66th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

Ernst hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Ernst to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Ernst had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ernst to even for the round.

Ernst got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ernst to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Ernst had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ernst to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Ernst chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Ernst at 2 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Ernst chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ernst to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Ernst had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ernst to even-par for the round.

Ernst got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ernst to 1 over for the round.