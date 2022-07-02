Denny McCarthy putts well in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 14 fairways and 18 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 2nd at 16 under with Scott Stallings and Emiliano Grillo; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Denny McCarthy hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Denny McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, McCarthy's 104 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, McCarthy had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.