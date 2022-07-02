  • David Lipsky shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, David Lipsky makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    David Lipsky drives green to set up birdie at John Deere

    In the third round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, David Lipsky makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.