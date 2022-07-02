David Lipsky shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic

David Lipsky hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 21st at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

After a 370 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Lipsky had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Lipsky hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

Lipsky his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.