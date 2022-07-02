Curtis Thompson shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Curtis Thompson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-5 second, Thompson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Thompson hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Thompson's 172 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

At the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at 4 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Thompson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at 3 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Thompson chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Thompson at 3 under for the round.