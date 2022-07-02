Christopher Gotterup shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Christopher Gotterup hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Gotterup finished his day tied for 10th at 12 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-5 second, Gotterup's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Gotterup's 129 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.

Gotterup got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Gotterup's tee shot went 238 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Gotterup reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Gotterup at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Gotterup had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Gotterup reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to 3 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Gotterup had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gotterup to 2 under for the round.