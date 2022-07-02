Christiaan Bezuidenhout putts well in round three of the John Deere Classic

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit his 202 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 5 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 6 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 5 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Bezuidenhout had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bezuidenhout to 5 under for the round.