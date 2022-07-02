Chris Naegel shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Chris Naegel hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Naegel finished his day tied for 6th at 14 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Naegel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Naegel to 1 under for the round.

Naegel hit his drive 365 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Naegel to 2 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Naegel hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Naegel at 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Naegel hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Naegel to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Naegel's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Naegel to 4 under for the round.