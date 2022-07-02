Chesson Hadley shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the John Deere Classic

Chesson Hadley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 21st at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hadley had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hadley's 145 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Hadley hit his tee shot 323 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 4 under for the round.