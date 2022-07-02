Charles Howell III putts well in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Charles Howell III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Howell III finished his day tied for 21st at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

After a 353 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Charles Howell III chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Charles Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Howell III's 140 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Howell III's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Howell III had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Howell III at 4 under for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Howell III to 3 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Howell III hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 3 under for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Howell III to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.