Strong putting brings Cam Davis a 6-under 65 in round three of the John Deere Classic

Cam Davis hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his day tied for 10th at 12 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

Cam Davis hit his drive 385 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Cam Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Davis had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Davis's 174 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Davis had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Davis hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Davis's 90 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Davis chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Davis hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Davis hit an approach shot from 183 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Davis to 6 under for the round.