Callum Tarren delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the third at the John Deere Classic

Callum Tarren hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Tarren finished his day in 5th at 15 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; and Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Callum Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Callum Tarren to 1 under for the round.

Tarren hit his drive 388 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Tarren had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 6 under for the round.