C.T. Pan shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the John Deere Classic

C.T. Pan hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

After a 328 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Pan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Pan had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Pan's 109 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.