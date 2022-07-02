  • Brendon Todd finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Brendon Todd chips close and birdies at John Deere

