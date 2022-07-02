Brendon Todd finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Brendon Todd hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 43rd at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Todd's 124 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Todd's tee shot went 299 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 237 yards to the native area, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for a bogey. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Todd chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Todd tee shot went 154 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.