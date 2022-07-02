Brandon Wu rebounds from poor front in third round of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Brandon Wu hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Wu finished his day tied for 43rd at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Brandon Wu's 156 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brandon Wu to 1 under for the round.

At the 561-yard par-5 second, Wu's his second shot went 205 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 51 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Wu had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Wu hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wu at 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Wu's 156 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.