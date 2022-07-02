Brandon Hagy shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic

Brandon Hagy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 43rd at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hagy hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Hagy hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.