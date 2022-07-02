Bo Hoag shoots 8-under 63 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Bo Hoag hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 6th at 14 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 second, Hoag chipped in his third shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hoag's 98 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Hoag had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Hoag chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoag to 7 under for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to 6 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Hoag hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Hoag hit his 236 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoag to 8 under for the round.