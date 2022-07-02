Austin Cook shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the John Deere Classic

Austin Cook hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 39th at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Cook had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 10th, Cook's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Cook hit his tee shot 331 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 15th, Cook chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Cook's tee shot went 164 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 569-yard par-5 17th, Cook got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Cook to 1 under for the round.