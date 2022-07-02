Anirban Lahiri shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Anirban Lahiri hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 61st at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

At the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Lahiri got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Lahiri to 2 over for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lahiri to 3 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Lahiri's 175 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Lahiri's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Lahiri chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 3 over for the round.