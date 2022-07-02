Andrew Putnam putts well in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his day tied for 30th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Andrew Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Putnam's tee shot went 224 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Putnam's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Putnam's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Putnam chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.