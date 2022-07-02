Andrew Novak comes back from a rocky start in round three of the John Deere Classic

Andrew Novak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Novak finished his day tied for 43rd at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Andrew Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Andrew Novak to 2 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Novak had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to even for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Novak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Novak's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

Novak got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Novak to 1 under for the round.