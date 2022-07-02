Alex Smalley putts well in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Alex Smalley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smalley finished his day tied for 39th at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Alex Smalley's 148 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alex Smalley to 1 under for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Smalley had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Smalley hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Smalley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.