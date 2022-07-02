Adam Svensson shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the John Deere Classic

Adam Svensson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

At the 561-yard par-5 second, Svensson's his second shot went 152 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 97 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 186-yard par-3 third green, Svensson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Svensson at 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 over for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Svensson had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Svensson's tee shot went 224 yards to the right rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Svensson's 116 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to even for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Svensson had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Svensson chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Svensson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.