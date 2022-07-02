Adam Long shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Adam Long hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 21st at 10 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Long's 110 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Long had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Long's 113 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Long hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Long had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 5 under for the round.