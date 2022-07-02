Aaron Baddeley rebounds from poor front in third round of the John Deere Classic

In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Aaron Baddeley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Baddeley finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Callum Tarren is in 5th at 15 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Aaron Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aaron Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Baddeley's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Baddeley's 148 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Baddeley chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Baddeley hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Baddeley had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.