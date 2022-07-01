Zach Johnson shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Zach Johnson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Johnson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Johnson at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Johnson's 80 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Johnson had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Johnson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Johnson to 2 under for the round.